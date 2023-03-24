An Ohio family was forced to evacuate their home this month after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected due to a creature being trapped in their chimney.

The culprit, an owl, had been stuck inside the structure which caused a carbon monoxide leak and activated an alarm.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society shared the news in a tweet on March 16 following the owl's removal.

At team from Hamilton County Dog Wardens, which is operated by Cincinnati Animal CARE, arrived on the scene to rescue the bird.

The owl was safely removed from the chimney and was reportedly unharmed. A video showing the owl being released and flying away has been shared with Fox News Digital (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The family has since returned to their home, Cincinnati Animal CARE reported.

Owls becoming trapped inside chimneys is apparently fairly common. In February 2021, FOX 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, reported that "wildlife crews" were called after a Massachusetts homeowner discovered a barred owl in their chimney.

Barred owls are a common species of owl that can be found in the eastern, central, and northwestern United States, according to the National Audubon Society – a non-profit which is dedicated to conservation of birds and their habitats.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife shared an informational Facebook post after the owl's rescue and release.

"Barred owls do not build their own nests," the post read. "They are cavity nesters, meaning they typically will select a hollow tree or use the nest of a hawk or squirrel to lay their eggs. This particular barred owl might have been looking for a cavity to nest when it found itself in a chimney with no easy escape."

The post continued, "To help prevent wild animals like birds, bats, raccoons, or squirrels from entering your home, we recommend placing a metal cap with a screen on your chimney."

It was unknown at the time of publication if the owl rescued from the Ohio chimney was a barred owl.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cincinnati Animal CARE for a comment.