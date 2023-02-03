...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing
Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour
or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape
Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation. During freezing spray conditions the U.S.
Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment
remains free of ice.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
&&
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 50 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far
Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Strong wind gusts may
lead to isolated to scattered power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, patchy
blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across
open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow
could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter
survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the
wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can
occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not
taken.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
&&