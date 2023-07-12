A woman from Michigan is suing amusement park giant Cedar Fair, alleging that she suffered traumatic brain injury from an incident in 2021 where a piece of a roller coaster fell on her.

The incident happened in August 2021 in Sandusky, Ohio, when a "small metal object" from Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster fell on Rachel Hawes.

According to officials, she was transported to a local hospital following the incident for treatment. At the time, a spokesperson for Cedar Point told Fox News that "A small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run."

In September 2022, the park announced that it would be permanently closing the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. The roller coaster was closed following the August 15, 2021, incident.

A state investigation didn't find evidence that the park acted illegally or thought the ride might have been unsafe.

The lawsuit filed by Hawes alleges that the incident gave her "serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries" which include "skull fractures and traumatic brain injury."

It also alleges that Cedar Point failed to "exercise reasonable care in inspecting and maintaining" the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

The lawsuit says that her medical expenses have exceeded $2 million, with future medical care and treatment expecting to cost over $10 million.

"She will need assistance with activities of daily living for the remainder of her life," the lawsuit states.

Among others, Hawes is asking the court issue a judgment against Cedar Fair to compensate her for damages, including value of medical services, loss of wages, lost earning potential, physical pain suffered, and more.

The lawsuit was entered in the Erie County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

