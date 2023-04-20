An amusement park in Ohio is implementing a new policy aimed at limiting the number of unaccompanied minors on-site after 4:00 p.m. every night.

Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio, is implementing a "chaperone policy" beginning on Saturday, which prevents guests ages 15 or younger from being inside the park after 4:00 p.m. to closing time, unless they are with an adult who's at least 21-years-old.

Additionally, one chaperone is allowed to accompany 10 guests ages 15 or younger. People ages 15 or younger who are seen without an adult chaperone after 4:00 p.m, could be removed from the amusement park, according to the policy.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Island. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Kings Island a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment," reads a statement released along with the new policy.

The new policy comes after a teenager was arrested with a loaded handgun just outside the amusement park on April 15.

Court documents state the teenager was holding a black bag containing a loaded handgun, which was stolen, adding that he ran off when officers approached him and jumped a fence into a security area at the amusement park, according to WLWT.

Kings Island amusement park isn't alone in implementing a chaperone policy.

Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, also announced on Thursday that it's implementing a chaperone policy as well, which goes into effect on Saturday.

The North Carolina amusement park implemented the policy just days after a teenager was rescued from a large claw game after he allegedly climbed in to steal a prize.

When the park was made aware that the teenager was stuck inside the claw machine, its medical team got the boy out.

The teenager is banned from the amusement park for one year because of alleged attempted theft.

Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri implemented a chaperone policy on April 15, requiring all people ages 15 or younger must be with a person who is at least 21 in order to "be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m."

The policy was implemented after a fight involving 100 to 150 teenagers broke out on April 8.

One teenage girl refused to leave the park and punched a deputy in the face, leaving the law enforcement official with "superficial injuries," according to the press release.