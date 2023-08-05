A passenger who was evacuated from Cedar Point's Magnum XL-200 roller coaster earlier this week says her legs are still sore from walking down the stairs of the 200-plus foot tall ride.

Passengers on the roller coaster were forced to evacuate the Magnum XL-200 at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on Monday due to a mechanical issue, forcing guests to walk down lengthy stairs on the ride.

Laina Cafego, who was on the ride, said her legs still hurt from walking down the coaster's stairs.

"My legs are still sore from the walk down the stairs. It's because you truly are, really making sure that every step you're hitting it," Cafego told WTVG. "The hardest part was trying to get out of your seat because you are at such an angle."

Her husband, Tony Cafego, said that they were on the ride for 25 minutes before someone came to assist them in getting off.

"As it was going up, everything was normal until about the top, it just stopped," he said.

Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point, previously told Fox News Digital that the incident was the result of a "standard ride stoppage" which triggered the guest evacuation.

He said that it was a "check engine light" situation and the ride couldn't be immediately restarted.

The roller coaster tops out at 205 feet and was the "Guinness Book of World Records holder for its leading edge height," according to Cedar Point's website.

It can reach speeds of 72 mph and lasts two minutes and 45 seconds.