A visitor at Ohio's Cedar Point was injured Saturday after a cell phone hit his head while riding a roller coaster.

David Carter said on Facebook that he was riding Cedar Point's Maverick roller coaster with another guest who took their cell phone on the ride. Carter said that the cell phone flew out of a pocket from a passenger three rows in front of him, striking him in the head.

As a result, Carter said that the injury left an open head wound which "bled for over an hour," in addition to a diagnosed concussion.

"This could have ended much worse. Just follow the rules folks," Carter said.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, a Cedar Point spokesperson said that a cell phone fell out of one guest's pocket during the ride, and hit another visitor.

The spokesperson said the injured visitor was treated by the park's first aid team and then released.

A Cedar Point spokesperson told the outlet it requires loose items to be secured.

Carter said the response from the popular amusement park "has left A LOT to be desired."

According to Cedar Point's website, the Maverick stands 105 feet tall and reaches top speeds of 70 mph.