Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be retuning to New York. Multiple teams have extended offers to the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, according to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The New York Jets have emerged as the "most likely" landing spot for Beckham, sources told Graziano.

Beckham sat out all of last season as he recovered from an ACL tear he suffered during the 2022 Super Bowl with the Rams.

The Ravens also reportedly pursued Beckham. Beckham might be holding off on signing with the Jets because a trade for Aaron Rodgers still is not finalized.

During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers announced his intention to play for the Jets in 2023. The Packers and Jets have yet to agree on compensation for Rodgers.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Jets and Beckham hope to get a deal done. Earlier this month, Beckham responded to a tweet suggesting that he might end up on the Jets roster in 2023.

Beckham has previously flirted with the idea of joining forces with the four-time MVP quarterback.

The Jets signed Rodgers' longtime teammate Allen Lazard earlier this month and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired for the same job with the Jets.

Beckham was at the NFL owners meeting in Arizona earlier this week and reportedly spoke with Jets executives.

Beckham's private workout in early March reportedly grabbed the attention of several NFL teams.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout.

Beckham has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns over his eight-year NFL career.

Beckham's health will be a point of concern for any team he joins. The wideout has suffered two ACL tears since 2020.