There are some one-of-a-kind homes in America that stick out from the millions of properties that stand in the country.

Here are eight unusual homes in the United States, from the "Flintstone House" in California to the jail cell-equipped house in Ohio.

3D PRINTED 3-BEDROOM HOME'S EXTERIOR WAS MADE IN 12 HOURS: TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

Interestingly, four out of the eight homes on this list are in Illinois and Michigan.

A three-bedroom ranch-style home in Ferndale, Michigan, made headlines in December 2022 for having two urinals in its kitchen after social media users shared photos of the odd property’s real estate listing.

"This property has definitely been generating a ton of interest," Heidi Wilson of Keller Williams Advantage, the property’s real estate agent, told Fox News Digital at the time.

"The white structures are urinals. The current owner had them installed because he renovated this to be his ultimate man cave house so why not?"

The home has only one full bathroom while the urinal-integrated kitchen has a new wet bar that leads to a spacious fenced backyard complete with its own basketball court. The solo bathroom includes a television hookup for the shower, so games can be watched while showering. The home’s living room also has a removable platform perfect for stadium seating.

'FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND' SHARES HOME IMPROVEMENT SECRETS AS SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES CONTINUE

"Although some of the features are a bit unique, there has been great attention to detail put into the home, and it has many features that are perfect for the sports enthusiast," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "It is located in a prime location close to Downtown Ferndale and Royal Oak."

A three-bedroom and two-bathroom house in Washougal, Washington, is home to a collection of life-size motion-controlled dinosaurs. The unique and immersive single-family home has served as an investment property and pays homage to the 1993 film "Jurassic Park."

Short-term renters who visit the "Jurassic Retreat" are treated to custom dinosaur décor, paleontological details, a lush green landscape and a themed jeep.

An extremely slim home in Deerfield, Illinois, has been dubbed the "Skinny House" for its three-foot-wide construction. The long side of the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house measures nearly 20 feet, Fox News Digital reported.

HAUNTED NEW YORK HOUSE WITH NINE GHOSTS HAS FEW BUYER PROSPECTS

The Skinny House was built in 2003 and measures over 1,600 square feet and includes a finished basement. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot triangle lot and has been referred to as the "Pie House" by locals. The unusual wedge-like home went viral on TikTok in August 2020, and the video that has contributed to its online claim to fame has garnered more than 1.4 million views.

A four-bedroom and four-bathroom home in Celina, Ohio, includes two jail cells that once belonged to the Allen County Jail in Lima, Ohio. The jail cells are integrated into the home’s closed floor plan and are situated between the kitchen and the great room.

The home’s former owner reportedly purchased the jail cells after hearing the barred rooms were connected to John Dillinger, a Great Depression-era gangster, and built the two-story house around the cells in 1972.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that Dillinger committed a series of robberies and jailbreaks in the Midwest from 1933 to 1934.

A seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom home in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, has long been nicknamed the "Smurf House" for its striking blue Cotswold cottage-style roof. The property’s distinct coloring and cottage-like exterior have reminded many locals and social media users of the Belgian comic franchise and animated television series, "The Smurfs."

TWISTY NYC APARTMENT TOUR GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK FOR ITS UNUSUAL LAYOUT

There is an octagonal home that has an all-black interior and exterior in Lincoln, Illinois. The striking home was nicknamed the "Goth Home" in December 2021 by Zillow Gone Wild, a multiplatform social media account that shares unusual real estate listings on Zillow.com – an online home marketplace.

The previous owner of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home told Fox News Digital that he does not identify himself as gothic, and he initially chose to paint the roof black, but he eventually extended the color throughout the rest of the property. The home’s many windows and unique shape allow natural light to enter and brighten the interior.

The 1,547-square-foot home was originally built in 1993. The home found a buyer in March 2022 and the sale is currently pending, according to multiple listing service data.

A three-bedroom home in Hillsborough, California, is known as the "Flintstone House" for its rounded architecture, vibrant colors, dinosaur props and metal sculptures modeled after characters from "The Flintstones," a cartoon series from the early 1960s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The town of Hillsborough sued the homeowner – Florence Fang – in 2019 for making alterations to her property. Fang responded to the lawsuit with a counterclaim. Both parties reached a settlement in June 2021 with Hillsborough agreeing to pay Fang $125,000 and Fang agreeing to apply for building permits, according to the Associated Press.

A home in New York, that was legally declared haunted in 1991 by a New York Supreme Court ruling reportedly housed poltergeists who shook beds and slammed doors.

The homeowner who purchased the three-story, 4,600-square-foot Queen Anne Victorian house in Nyack in 1989 sued the previous homeowner for not disclosing the ghostly inhabitants, and the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the buyer.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The home was originally built in the 1890s and faces the Hudson River. It was expanded to include expanded seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fox News Digital previously reported that the old home has housed several high-profile inhabitants who say they haven’t experienced a haunting, including director-screenwriter Adam Brooks, Jewish rapper Matisyahu and singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.