Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman is offering rare commentary on the pregnancy that catapulted her to fame over a decade ago, disclosing a litany of physical problems.

"I’ve been asked for years how I stay physically strong and healthy (and mentally sane) in spite of my stressful, busy lifestyle with such a big family," the 47-year-old wrote to Instagram. "Lifting weights has been my method of constructively channeling stress, consistently, for over 30 years," she captioned photos and videos of her working out.

"Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone. As a repercussion of the pregnancy, I sustained three more herniated discs (had one herniated disc from a work related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off)," she detailed of her several medical conditions.

"Such disabilities would render me incapacitated if I were to lead a sedentary lifestyle. Though it seems counterintuitive, the more active I am, the less pain I experience. Several days without weight training exacerbates my already excruciating back pain and near immobility," she admitted.

OCTOMOM NADYA SULEMAN OPENS UP ABOUT HER PORN PAST: 'I HIT ROCK BOTTOM'

The ‘Octomom’ reinforced the importance of her meticulous training schedule – to avoid that pain and immobility.

OCTOMOM SAYS MANAGER PUSHED HER INTO PORN, FERTILITY DOCTORS LIED TO HER

"I strive to strength train 3-4 days per week, plus one hour of cardio 4-5 days per week (switched from the stair master to stationary bike years ago)."

Suleman, who has 14 children in total, applauded her kids for developing a similarly active lifestyle.

"My oldest three weight train, far heavier than I, and more frequently. Ironically, my oldest son Eli, who has been training consistently for three years, has surpassed what I’ve achieved in 30, and loves mocking me at the gym lol. He has encouraged me however, to lift heavier, using proper technique, which has improved my strength and performance," she wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

In addition to her octuplets, now 14 years old, Suleman is the mother to Elijah, 22, Amerah, 20, Joshua, 19, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 16.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"To my fellow busy parents out there…never compare yourself to anyone else! Your current fitness level and fitness journey is unique to you, so only strive to be the best version of yourself. Focus on setting personal goals and aim to achieve them, progressing at your own pace. Lead by example so your children learn to prioritize physical activity, and encourage them to workout with you," she told her followers.

"Do not feel guilty for taking time to renew and recharge. Your family will benefit immensely when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give. I would not have the mental or physical wherewithal to do what I do if it were not for working out," she concluded.