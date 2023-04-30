Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hollywood director Steven Spielberg were spotted enjoying the Spanish sites at the Montserrat Monastery in Spain Saturday in a video posted on social media.

The Obamas were seen wearing relaxed clothes and sunglasses as they waved to tourists. The former president then approached the crowd and started shaking hands with visitors.

The camera then panned to the left, where a baseball cap-donning Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw are seen walking by, smiling at the scene. Spielberg briefly lifts his hand and waves at the crowd, all the while singing and chanting fill the background.

The Obamas and Spielberg have been making their way around Spain the last several days, with the trio visiting some of Barcelona's most famous cultural sites on Friday, including the Sagrada Familia Basilica and the Picasso Museum. The trio was, of course, joined by security during all of their excursions.

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS SHE WAS 'NEVER INVITED BACK' TO WHITE HOUSE FOR HER PORTRAIT UNVEILING IN SWIPE AT TRUMP

The group was ultimately in town for Bruce Springsteen's Friday night concert at Barcelona's Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The former first lady nearly stole the show after singing back-up at Springsteen's concert, with videos posted to social media showing the first lady dancing along to the singer's performance of "Glory Days" while jamming on a tambourine.

MICHELLE OBAMA RECOUNTS 'UNCONTROLLABLE SOBBING' AFTER LEAVING WHITE HOUSE FOR LAST TIME

Obama, Spielberg, and Springsteen were spotted dining at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel just one night prior. Staff member Pol Perello uploaded a photo of them posing with wait staff and chefs to Instagram with the comment, "the pleasure this job brings you!."

Obama and Springsteen first met while on the presidential campaign trail in 2008, during which Springsteen performed at several rallies for the then-presidential candidate. Obama later awarded Springsteen the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

In 2021, they hosted a podcast called "Renegades: Born in the USA," which discussed their friendship, fatherhood, and race in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Springsteen's Barcelona concert comes as the singer kicks off his international tour, after wrapping up his U.S. series in Newark, New Jersey on April 14. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to play in Barcelona again on Sunday before heading off to Dublin, Ireland.

Reuters contributed to this report.