The New York City Football Club has not won any of its last seven matches, and fans let the team hear it Wednesday.

After the team's 3-1 loss to FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium, it heard a Bronx jeer from the home crowd.

One fan's comments, though, were not acceptable to NYCFC captain James Sands.

After the game, Sands walked toward fans who were telling him the team's effort was "not good enough."

Another fan, who was relatively calm, told Sands supporters will be there "through thick and thin" and are "never gonna leave."

"But this, right here, what you guys are doing, it's not enough," the fan added.

The fan then told Sands to "do something about" the losing that he was "sick and tired" of, while another added, "You're supposed to be the captain, right?"

Sands listened, but he had had enough.

"You don't think we come in every day and f---ing work?" Sands said. "Listen, I will tell you something right now. Everyone who's on that field hurts more than you do. It's a fact.

"You think anyone is happy with that? No one out there is happy with that. We're f---ing working, OK?"

A fan then reminded Sands the team is 0-6-1 in its last seven games, while the fan who did most of the talking asked Sands if he realized how much the team means to fans.

Sands still didn't appreciate the suggestion players didn't care.

"It's disrespectful to everyone out there when you talk like that," Sands said.

Sands and the fan respectfully shook hands, but Sands left the fans with one more message.

"Don’t say we don’t care, OK? Because that’s f---ing disrespectful," he said.

NYCFC won the MLS Cup in 2021, its seventh season in the league, after going 14-11-9 in the regular season. During that season, it had a six-game winless streak, but it consisted of three losses and three draws.

Last year, the team reached the conference finals after going 16-11-7.

NYCFC now sits in 14th place out of 15 in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4-7 record. It has 19 games remaining on its schedule.