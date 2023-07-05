A New York City work truck exploded Wednesday, injuring two people while sending pedestrians running.
The New York Fire Department responded just after 1 p.m. to Vernon Boulevard and 47th Avenue in Long Island City Queens to a reported truck fire, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
Video footage taken at the scene shows the city Department of Transportation truck engulfed in flames before a loud explosion occurs. Some people nearby were sent scurrying.
The FDNY said there were two reported injuries but that the victims refused medical attention.
The cause of the fire and explosion has not been determined. Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOT.