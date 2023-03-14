A New York City teen was shot near a high school on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 10 a.m. at West 68th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said.

A 17-year-old male was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Medical personnel rushed the teen to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, according to police. No update on the teen’s condition was immediately available.

Police said no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting reportedly happened near Martin Luther King High School, one of a few high schools located within the same block.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to visit the area later Tuesday, WPIX-TV reported.