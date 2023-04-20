The New York City Police Department hasn't made an arrest one day after a suspect allegedly hit an officer with his car while trying to flee authorities during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 4:55 p.m. near 30th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, a police department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. According to a law enforcement source, police were conducting a traffic stop on an individual inside a black sedan when the driver gave documents that were later proven to be fraudulent.

According to the source, the driver fled from the scene shortly after. The suspect, who had Michigan temporary license plates, was initially pulled over for making an improper lane change.

While police officers were attempting to remove the suspect from the vehicle, the driver put his car in reverse, injuring a police officer.

WATCH: NEW YORK CITY POLICE OFFICER INJURED AS SUSPECT RAMS CARS WHILE ATTEMPTING TO FLEE

The NYPD says that the police officer is in stable condition.

Police failed to locate the suspect after an extensive search, according to the source.

Video from the incident appears to show the suspect backing up before hitting a vehicle, then moving forward and striking another vehicle.

Two officers can be seen quickly getting out of the way in the video.

No other injures were reported, according to police.