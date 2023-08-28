Four people, including two young children, were found dead Monday in a New York City apartment in a possible murder-suicide, police said.

Officers were called to perform a wellness check in a fourth-floor apartment unit at 328 W. 86th Street just before 3 p.m., the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. Once inside, they found a man and woman, 41 and 40, respectively, and two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

The NYPD did not say whether the four were related. The New York Post reported all four were family members who were stabbed to death, citing law enforcement sources.

The man and woman had "trauma" to the neck, police said. The girl was stabbed in her torso while the infant was injured throughout his body. First responders pronounced all four dead at the scene.

Detectives were looking into the deaths as a possible murder-suicide, the NYPD said.

The building superintendent, who is related to the woman, went to check on them because he hadn’t heard from them since Sunday morning, sources told the Post.

He called 911 after drilling out the lock of their apartment and seeing blood inside. First responders found the two children in the living room with multiple stab wounds, and two knives nearby, the sources said.

The woman’s body was discovered in the hallway with a cut to her neck, while the man was found lying on a bed with a knife next to him, according to sources.