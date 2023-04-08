Police in New York City say that a man stabbed an elderly man and injured a woman on Saturday afternoon.

The New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 134 Nevins Street in Brooklyn when they found a 31-year-old woman with a slash wound to her right thigh.

Officers then responded to a separate 911 call at 2:21 p.m. at 185 Nevins Street in Brooklyn and found an 83-year-old male unconscious and not responsive. The elderly man had stab wounds to his neck and right arm.

The 83-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

NEW YORK WOMAN ALLEGES PREGNANCY MISCARRIAGE CAUSED BY ARREST BUT POLICE OFFER DIFFERENT STORY

Officials say that the woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

HARMONY MONTGOMERY CASE: MISSING NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRL'S FATHER ADAM INDICTED ON 2ND-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE

q

Police believe that one suspect is responsible for both stabbings, and released pictures showing an unidentified male wearing a hoodie and white shoes.

People with information about the incident or suspect are encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS.