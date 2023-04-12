New York City police are looking for three suspects wanted in a smash and grab robbery at a high-end auction house on Park Avenue that netted eight handbags worth $242,000.

Police said the incident was first reported just before 4 a.m. on March 7, after two unidentified individuals smashed the front window of Heritage Auctions, located at 445 Park Avenue, with hammers.

Once the suspects were able to gain access through the window, they grabbed eight Hermès handbags with a total value of about $242,000, according to police.

Surveillance video provided by NYPD captured a white Acura sedan pull up to the scene with three individuals exiting the vehicle, though the driver remained inside.

Two of the suspects who got out of the vehicle appeared to be carrying hammers.

From another angle, surveillance cameras caught the three suspects walking up to the windows, with one standing at the street corner to keep watch, one stepping out of frame, and another stepping up to a window as if he were stepping up to the home plate for a pitch and taking a swing with the hammer.

After about 10 swings, the suspect lodged the hammer into the window and pulled the entire panel out.

Glass shards went everywhere after the panel hit the ground, and the suspect reached inside to snatch at least five bags before walking away with the lookout guard.

As the one suspect smashed the window in frame, the surveillance camera shook as it appeared the suspect out of frame was smashing the window directly underneath the camera.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.