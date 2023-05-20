Conservatives on social media ridiculed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ new proposal to combat shoplifting and crime at retail stores throughout the city.

The Democrat mayor’s plan, laid out in bullet point format during a local Fox 5 broadcast, included providing "De-escalation training for retail employees," and putting kiosks in stores that connect "would-be thieves" to social service.

Twitter users mocked the mayor for his soft, unrealistic plan that seemed no harsher than putting unruly children in a "time out corner," as one described. Others argued that the mayor’s plan would make the city more "dangerous" than it has already become.

Conservative Twitter influencer @AGHamiltion29 shared a screenshot of the Fox affiliate’s outline of the mayor’s proposal Friday. According to it, Adam’s plan would implement four key actions: "Give first-time offenders intervention programs instead of prosecution," provide "de-escalation training for retail employees," "establish neighborhood retail watch groups to share theft info," and "install kiosks in stores to connect would-be thieves w/ social service programs."

AG trashed the plan, simply declaring, "These are not serious people."

Others on the platform shared the user’s sentiment. Some, like The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller, called it a glorified version of the defund the police initiative.

Seeing as there was no serious crackdown or punishment implemented in the plan, Miller tweeted, "Anything but police is still Defunding the police."

In another post, the journalist mocked the "de-escalation training" bit with a bit of satire, writing, "The best one is ‘de-escalation training for employees.’ ‘Hey you're stealing our stuff.’ ‘F--- off, get out of my way or I shiv your a**.’ ‘Hey let's talk this out.’"

Author Saul Montes-Bradley claimed the bill does nothing to stop crime, tweeting, "In other words...bend over and take it like a champ. This is madness."

Breitbart News columnist AWR Hawkins explained torched the first point of the plan, writing, "Notice, the very first part of this Democrat Mayor's response to soaring shoplifting losses in NYC is to lessen punishment for first-time shoplifters. (He might as well provide first-time shoplifters with bags they can use to carry stolen merchandise out.)"

Communications special advisor for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Steve Guest observed, "These kiosks will be stolen first."

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton condemned the plan, tweeting, "Almost a parody of the Soros-approach to public safety. Unfortunately, this is a standard, dangerous approach for the leftist extremists running our major cities."

Reporter Jonas Campbell asked, "Why don’t they put a time-out corner in the store too?"

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong torched New York City leadership, tweeting, "New York City is run by morons."