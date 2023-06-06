New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is facing increasing criticism for the migrant crisis facing the Big Apple after he suggested that some private residences should eventually begin taking in migrants.

The Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech joined "Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to respond to Adams' idea for the city to start paying homeowners and landlords to house migrants in spare rooms.

"It's as if all of these sanctuary cities are being called on their bluff," said Domenech.

During a press conference on Monday, Adams announced the creation of a two-year partnership with New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS) that allows up to 50 houses of worship or faith-based spaces to offer overnight shelter for up to 19 single adult men at each location.

The city will also open five offsite daytime centers to provide programming and support for asylum seekers during the day, allowing the faith-based spaces to resume normal activities.

Adams said, "It is my vision to take the next step to this, go to the faith-based locales, and then move to a private residence. There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms. They have locales... It's cheaper, and it's a good investment for us to go to a family and assist them instead of placing people in large congregate settings or in these emergency hotels. The closer we bring the asylum seekers in the migrants to everyday New Yorkers the easier it will be for them to transition into society.

Domenech called out liberal leaders like Adams who champion their sanctuary city status but do not know what to do when the problem actually hits their city.

"When they're actually called to provide those types of services, they have to run pell-mell to find some new solution because they don't have the capability to do it to handle this challenge that's on their doorstep," he told host John Roberts.

Adams' comments came on the heels of reports about migrants causing problems at hotels and outrage from New Yorkers when migrants were brought to school gymnasiums.

FOX Business' Gerri Willis said on "Outnumbered" Tuesday that she's talked to New York City residents who are angry over how Adams' administration has handled the migrant surge.

"I was there, and I talked to people who live in those communities. And I tell you, they do not want these migrants. They feel like they're getting big-footed and they're not accepting it," she said, with host Kayleigh McEnany pointing out that many of the migrants are single adult males, presenting a "safety concern" for residents.

The New York Post reported that the city’s Office of Management and Budget pays about $380 a night for a household to eat, sleep and get services at hotels turned into shelters.

Under Adams' new plan, houses of worship would be significantly cheaper at about $125 per night.

City councilman Joe Borelli (R) said Adams' suggestion is "absurd" and shows that the city is running out of ideas.

"I don't know what more needs to happen in order to prove that the train has gone off the tracks on this migrant situation. … I don't know what the off-ramp is," Borelli said on "America Reports."

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.