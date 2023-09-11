An MSNBC writer blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams as "Black Trump" Sunday for his speech raising concerns about the migrant crisis which was spilling over into the Big Apple, calling it "bigoted thinking" inspired by the right.

"But there’s a reason Adams’ rant is being applauded by conservatives… Maybe it’s because [conservatives] feel they’ve made him… come around to their bigoted thinking," said Ja'han Jones, a writer for MSNBC's The ReidOut Blog, the "digital extension" of Joy Reid's primetime show.

In his most recent post, Jones repeatedly blasted Adams – who is a Democrat – for "parroting right-wing talking points and espousing conservative politics" on immigration.

"That has led some of his critics to label him ‘Black Trump’ And he lived up to the moniker Thursday with an anti-immigrant diatribe that sounded as if it had been ripped from the former president’s social media feed," Jones wrote.

Adams said the migrant crisis, in which thousands of illegal immigrants were pouring into NYC, "will destroy New York City."

"We're getting 10,000 migrants a month," Adams said.

The mayor predicted the crisis would worsen the deficit, forcing "every service" to be cut.

"It's going to come to your neighborhoods," he warned.

Adams placed some blame on Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's operation of busing migrants from the border to self-declared sanctuary jurisdictions. However, the federal government also relocates migrants from the border to elsewhere in the U.S.

Abbott has championed Operation Lone Star for filling the "dangerous gaps created by the Biden administration's refusal to secure the border," arguing the busing initiative helps lessen the burden on border communities overwhelmed by the mass influx of border-crossings.

On Tuesday, the Texas governor said his state government has bused more than 35,000 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities, including more than 13,300 to New York City since August 2022.

"What happened? It started with a madman down in Texas, decided he wanted to bus people up to New York City," Adams said Wednesday. "One hundred ten thousand migrants. We have to feed, clothe, house, educate the children, wash their laundry sheets, give them everything they need, health care. And this team here, we stated, let's do everything possible before we have to push it out into neighborhoods and communities. Month after month, I stood up, and I said, ‘This is going to come to a neighborhood near you.’"

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.