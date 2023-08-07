New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, announced that a new taxpayer-funded tent city for illegal migrants will be going up in the Big Apple.

Adams announced Monday that Randall’s Island in New York City will be the new spot for the more than 57,000 illegal migrants living in the city that never sleeps.

"As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night," Adams said in a press release on Monday.

"We're grateful to Governor Hochul and New York state for their partnership in opening this new humanitarian relief center and covering the costs, and we need more of the same from all levels of government," Adams continued.

"We will continue to work with the governor and elected officials across the state to address this crisis as New York City continues to do more than any other level of government," the mayor said.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson said the migrant crisis in New York City was reaching its "tipping point" in a recent radio interview.

"I think it’s at a tipping point," Paterson, a Democrat, said during a radio interview with business mogul John Catsimatidis on Sunday.

"Look what happened at the hotels where the hotels were filled up," he said. "They were trying to get the excess migrants, mostly males, who couldn't get into the hotels, and they chose to sleep on the streets instead of going to another facility," the former governor said.

New York City lawmakers have pleaded for help as migrants have started sleeping on the sidewalks in Midtown Manhattan. Councilwoman Vickie Paladino warned that the surge of illegal migrants is affecting New Yorkers' quality of life and that the situation is "absolutely out of control."

New York City has more than 50,000 migrants in its shelter system in what has become one of the most publicized migrant crises on the East Coast. Adams recently said that the sanctuary city has "run out of room" for new migrants and even called for a "state of emergency" in the city to battle the crisis.

New York lawmakers announced in June that the city would receive $104.6 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for its Shelter and Services Program.

Fox News Digital's Jeffery Clark contributed reporting.