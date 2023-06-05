New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a swipe at City University of New York (CUNY) Law Schools on Monday, urging the institutions to take action as the city is grappling with an unrelenting influx of asylum seekers.

Adams, who was booed by CUNY Law students weeks ago during one of its graduation ceremonies, made the comment while answering a question from reporter about what New York City is doing to help migrants there who have yet to apply for asylum. Just beforehand, during a broadcast, Adams announced a new city program aimed at housing nearly 1,000 asylum seekers at faith-based shelters.

"I think the process is too labor-intensive. But, you know, I don't make those rules," Adams said. "But we have partnered with nonprofits. We're reaching out to our law schools to push this through. You know what? Now that I think about it, CUNY Law Schools should come and give us a hand. And now I think about it … if you want to be freedom fighters, come fight for freedom on the ground."

A woman off-camera was then heard saying, "I think a lot of graduates and alums are already working this."

"Yeah okay, I don't see them," Adams responded, before saying, "we need to get our pro-bono law firms to come in because there's a there's a lot of paperwork, a lot needs to be done."

Adams faced boos and shouts by dozens of CUNY Law students who heckled the mayor when he mentioned his previous service in the NYPD during his short speech at the CUNY commencement ceremony on May 12. Adams had been an officer for 22 years, graduating from the New York City Police Academy in 1984.

The new shelter program unveiled Monday, which begins a two-year partnership with New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS), comes as the Democrat’s office says New York City has already spent more than $1.2 billion on supporting asylum seekers this fiscal year alone and currently has more than 46,000 in its care.

"Up to 50 houses of worship would be able to take part in this program to start with offering shelter to a combined nearly 1,000 asylum seekers. Participating sites will offer safe shelter every day with meals, services, clothing, donations and the other services traditionally offered at other shelter sites," Adams said Monday during a press conference at city hall.

"Beyond opening their doors and providing these services, these sites will also connect asylum seekers with strong community networks," Adams continued.

"When I visited some of these shelters over the weekend... speaking to the people there, they love the city. They want to work in this city and they want to be part of a community. And that's what the faith-based institutions are going to do," Adams added. "Throughout hard times and difficult crises, our faith leaders and communities have been there for New Yorkers over and over again, and we believe this is the step in another direction that we can help address this crisis that we're facing."

Adams’ office said the new program will allow "overnight shelter for up to 19 single adult men at each location" and that it has the "potential for further expansion."

"To provide programming and support for asylum seekers during the day -- while these faith-based spaces continue to offer their normal activities -- the city will also open five daytime centers," it added.

"We thank Mayor Adams for his shared vision and for providing NYDIS with the resources to give our city’s congregations the opportunity to meet a critical basic human need for food, shelter, and clothing, while covering their operating costs," Peter Gudaitis, the executive director and CEO of NYDIS, said in a statement. "We are reminded that, across all faith traditions, hospitality to the stranger is both a divine calling and a sacred obligation."

Since last spring, Adams’ office says New York City has supported more than 72,000 asylum seekers.

"The city has already spent more than $1.2 billion on the crisis this fiscal year alone and is projected to spend more than $4.3 billion by the end of June 2024, yet the federal government has only allocated New York City less than $40 million in funding -- enough to pay for only five days of asylum seeker costs, at current rates of spending," it said in a statement. "Mayor Adams has repeatedly called on the federal government to provide multiple forms of support, including expedited work authorization for asylum seekers, a nationwide decompression strategy, increased funding to manage the crisis, and meaningful immigration reform."

