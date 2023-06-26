A New York City man faces charges of murder after he allegedly killed his Hispanic roommate by stabbing him 47 times, in what District Attorney Alvin Bragg called a "hate crime."

Hosameldin Ismail, 34, was indicted on Monday on two counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree murder.

According to a press release from Bragg’s office, Ismail was renting a room in an apartment shared with Maximito Polanco-Parra and others for about a month.

At about 4 p.m. on May 30, 2023, Polanco-Parra returned to the Inwood apartment on Arden Street near Sherman Avenue.

NEARLY 2 DOZEN SUSPECTED MS-13 GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED FOR ‘BRUTAL VIOLENCE’ IN NEW YORK CITY, LONG ISLAND

Moments later, the release said, Ismail approached Polanco-Parra from behind and stabbed him 47 times in the head, neck and chest, in what the DA called an anti-Hispanic attack.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but officers with the New York Police Department stopped and apprehended him outside the apartment building.

DISGRACED NYC GYNECOLOGIST SHOULD FACE AT LEAST 25 YEARS FOR SERIAL SEXUAL ASSAULTS: PROSECUTORS

During the apprehension, officers recovered several kitchen knives from Ismail.

Responding emergency crews pronounced Polanco-Parra dead at the scene.

"As alleged, Maximito Polanco-Parra was blatantly targeted because of his race in this jarring, violent attack," said District Attorney Bragg. "I join the family and friends of Mr. Polanco-Parra in mourning the loss of their loved one."