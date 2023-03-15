New York City firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon on the 18th floor of The Sherry-Netherland Hotel, a luxury hotel located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 57th Street on the Lower East Side of Central Park.

It was reported that at 6 a.m., Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui was arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a billion-dollar fraud scheme at the hotel.

It is not clear whether the fire and Wengui’s arrest are connected.

Firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire on the 18th floor just after 12 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the department reported that the fire was under control.

The New York City Fire Department did not immediately respond to inquiries about the fire and whether there were any injuries.

According to the hotel’s website, The Sherry-Netherland has existed since 1927, providing "exemplary services" like concierge assistants, elevator attendants and valet, along with spacious and individually-decorated rooms and suites.

The hotel touts being an expression of privilege by providing five-star service in a classic setting.