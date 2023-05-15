As cities across the U.S. deal with the surge of illegal immigration, New York City leaders are facing backlash for reportedly housing migrants in a Brooklyn elementary school gym.

The "Fox & Friends" co-hosts reacted to the move and slammed Mayor Eric Adams for not having a plan after touting the city's status as a "sanctuary."

According to New York Post, dozens of migrants will be housed at the gym outside the Brooklyn elementary school with no timetable on how long the building will be used as an emergency site for migrants, City Council members Justin Brannan and Ari Kagan said Sunday evening.

The migrants’ arrival comes just two days after the principal at PS 188 warned the city to choose the school facility as an emergency, temporary site for migrants.

Several migrant families were supposed to be sent to the stand-alone gym adjacent to the rest of the school building late last week, but the plan was put on hold amid community outrage.

"Why a school? That’s the part I don’t get. There’s always other options. A lot of the buildings around here, they have fallout shelters that are spacious, and used for emergencies," said a woman who lives near the Coney Island school.

The Big Apple continues to struggle mightily to house and care for the flood of migrants arriving from across the southern border – with many of them bussed from border states like Texas. Over the last year, tens of thousands of migrants have reached the city.

"I don't understand where the mayor of New York City has the right to send illegal immigrants to the suburbs. They're a sanctuary city, that's a decision they made, and he kept in. Newburgh isn't, Orange County, is not a sanctuary county. That hotel in Nassau isn't, Rockland isn't. So just because you have this ridiculous policy, it doesn't mean the surrounding suburbs have to be poisoned too," said Brian Kilmeade.

"The policy is simply a virtue signal," said Will Cain.

"It's like I have a big heart. I'm going to accept everyone. Oh, who's paying for it? Oh, you are," Kilmeade added.

"And when they get drunk, they fight, and they had to send cops and ambulances. Well, last night, because of another brawl at another hotel with illegal immigrants drunk and angry."

A spokesman for the mayor's office told The Post Sunday that the city is opening emergency shelters and facilities daily but was "out of space."

Homeless veterans have been booted from hotels in upstate New York to presumably make room for the growing influx of migrants flowing from the southern border, according to a nonprofit working with the veterans.

CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation Sharon Toney-Finch told the New York Post she was notified by veterans that they were getting kicked out of the hotels they were being housed at as they waited for more permanent housing options.

Although they were not told explicitly it was due to the migrant surge, she said that was evident given the timing as officials battle the border surge and spillover amid the end of Title 42.

There were reportedly 20 veterans who were told they would no longer receive temporary housing at the hotels – 15 of those former service members were at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh.

This is the same hotel migrants arrived at last week in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to alleviate the impact of the southern border surge on the Big Apple's already-strained resources.

According to The New York Post, A Florida couple has had their wedding upended after an Orange County hotel — set to take in migrants from New York City — abruptly canceled the rooms she booked for her guests, she told The Post.

