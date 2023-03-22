A New York City conman accused of swindling investors out of more than $100,000 was caught on video sitting on the ledge of a skyscraper window as the FBI raided his apartment.

The FBI was executing a search warrant Wednesday around 8:40 a.m. at an apartment building on West 56th Street when the perpetrator, whom sources identified to Fox News Digital as 35-year-old conman Ian Mitchell, broke a window from inside the apartment and attempted to climb out.

Todd Spodek, the attorney who represented Mitchell in his 2019 grand larceny case, said his former client hasn't contacted him recently.

"It's unfortunate to see him in these circumstances, and I'd urge him to cooperate," Spodek told Fox News Digital.

Mitchell threatened to jump from the apartment in the 72-story building — which is located just blocks away from Central Park — and the NYPD's emergency unit attempted to establish a dialogue with him. He was not in possession of any weapons at the time, according to authorities.

Micthell was initially arrested for grand larceny in 2017 and posted $100,000 bond. He later pleaded guilty to his crimes.

The 35-year-old, who went by Ian Matalon in Manhattan circles, led New York's elite to believe he was the son of a wealthy Jamaican family.

He would meet investors with his model girlfriend and brag about fictitious multi-million-dollar purchases.

Prosecutors say he swindled multiple people into investing a total of more than $100,000 for his business proposals, including a hotel bar.