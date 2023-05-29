The New York Times is taking heat online after it published a review of the new live-action "The Little Mermaid" that complained "kink" was missing from the film.

"The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval," movie critic Wesley Morris wrote in a review for The Times.

"It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing," he wrote.

The reference to "kink," which sometimes means "a person’s unusual sexual preference," especially in a pop culture context, drew attention online. "The Little Mermaid" has a PG rating and is being marketed to children and families.

The debate over the intention of the word "kink" in The New York Times movie review has divided filmgoers online, with many asking why the word needed to be included at all.

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong criticized The Times for using the word "kink" in regards to a children's movie.

"The New York Times wants ‘kink’ in a movie made for children, and they’re sad that The Little Mermaid doesn’t have any of it," he said.

Director Robby Starbuck pointed directly to the definition of the word "kink."

"The New York Times just put up a review of the Little Mermaid where the reviewer complains that KINK was missing from the film. The definition of kink: a person’s unusual sexual preferences. Same media denies the left sexualizes kids. The reviewer needs his hard drives reviewed."

Vice President of Pedagogy at Higher Ground Education Matt Bateman argued that while he couldn't completely defend the use of the word "kink," there was a "romance" problem in children's movies.

"There’s a lot of dunking on that NYT review of The Little Mermaid for complaining about lack of "kink" but I’m actually *sort of* sympathetic to the notion. Not kink, that’s terribly imprecise. But romance in children’s movies has become more jokey and sanitized and sterile."

Morris also referenced another controversy around the film, which cast Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel. The prince, Eric, who is White, has been adopted by Queen Selina, who's Black, as is her chief servant, Lashana.

The movie critic praised Disney for the diversified casting, which he said has been "atoning for the racism and chauvinism and de facto whiteness of its expanded catalog (it owns Pixar and Marvel, too), in part by turning its nettlesome cartoons into live-action corrections."

"This is important, culturally reparative work from a corporation," Morris added.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.