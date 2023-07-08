Liberal New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd shamed President Joe Biden in a piece, Saturday, for refusing to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, Hunter Biden’s daughter he had out of wedlock.

The piece, headlined "It’s Seven Grandkids, Mr. President," berated Biden for his continual omission of the existence of this seventh grandchild named Navy Joan Roberts, a child the younger Biden had with an ex-stripper named Lunden Roberts.

Dowd’s scathing column claimed that Biden’s callous treatment of this grandchild "undercuts" the "empathy" that "has been his stock in trade" while in political office.

HUNTER BIDEN APPEARS IN ARKANSAS COURT FOR HEARING IN CHILD SUPPORT CASE OF 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

The column was published amid an ongoing child support and paternity case in Arkansas involving Hunter Biden and Roberts’ daughter, who was born in 2018 after Biden began an affair with the former stripper, who once worked at Mpire Gentlemen's Club in Washington, D.C."

In May, Biden had been ordered to appear in Independence County Circuit in Batesville, Arkansas for the case. Despite the proceedings and a 2020 paternity proving Biden to be the father, both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have refused to acknowledge Navy as their granddaughter.

Though she is the seventh of Biden’s grandchildren, Biden recently claimed he only had six. And when reporters asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked about a New York Times report about the granddaughter, the government official refused to answer it. "I don't have anything to share from here," Jean Pierre replied.

This behavior prompted a stiff rebuke from Dowd, who wrote in the Times that she and her sister have found it "unconscionable" that the president ignores Roberts.

Dowd’s piece began by noting that she came across her sister Peggy – a Republican who was moved by Biden’s "gregarious Irish charm" into becoming a fan and eventual Biden voter – recently writing a letter admonishing Biden for the behavior.

The columnist quoted the letter from her sister, which read, "I watched as you told the nation that you had six grandchildren and you loved each one of them. I believe that. What I cannot believe and what I find unconscionable is that you refuse to admit or accept the fact that there is a beautiful little 4-year-old girl living in Arkansas by the name of Navy Joan who is your seventh grandchild."

SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN DENIES ROLE IN HUNTER BIDEN RUSSIAN DISINFO LETTER: ‘WASN’T MY IDEA'

Citing a legal agreement that Roberts may get some of her father’s artwork, Peggy’s letter added, "She has the Biden blood running through her veins, and all she is going to have as a reminder of this are some of Hunter’s original paintings; sounds like a lousy trade-off, if you ask me."

The letter also pleaded with the president, stating, "Mr. President, many years ago, you lost your daughter in a horrendous car accident. I know you still carry that pain with you every day because I have watched your face when you speak about her. Please do not throw away your granddaughter."

After rebuking Biden from her sister’s perspective, Dowd provided her own opinion, saying, "Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that ‘the absolute most important thing is your family.’ It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade. Callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started, undercuts that."

She then declared, "What the Navy story reveals is how dated and inauthentic the 80-year-old president’s view of family is."

Dowd expressed her belief that "the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl," adding, "You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The columnist concluded by again claiming that Biden’s avoidance of his granddaughter makes his caring persona seem hollow. She wrote, "The president’s cold shoulder — and heart — is counter to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a comment on the New York Times column. This article will be updated with any reply.