Conservative commentators and journalists are calling out The New York Times after it claimed that President Joe Biden's interactions with his son Hunter Biden’s business partners is a well known fact.

"It has long been known that the elder Mr. Biden at times interacted with his son’s business partners," the Times wrote in a story published Monday.

The Times’ reporting completely contradicts Biden’s claim in 2019 that he never once discussed business with his son or brother and comes amidst a highly publicized investigation into Hunter's business dealings.

"I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period," Biden said in 2019, responding to accusations of his family members using the Biden name for financial gain.

"There will be an absolute wall between personal and private [business interests] and the government. There wasn’t any hint of scandal at all when we were there. And I’m going to propose the same kind of strict, strict rules. That’s why I never talked with my son or my brother or anyone else — even distant family — about their business interests. Period," Biden also said on the campaign trail in 2019.

The New York Times' claim that Biden's interactions with his business partners have been "long known" drew mockery from conservative commentators, journalists and strategists.

"This thing Joe Biden has denied several times over has long been known," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote Monday.

Republican strategist Matt Whitlock summarized the basic narrative shifts around Biden’s business dealings over time.

"As others have pointed out, the progression is perfect. 1. Joe has never spoken to his son about his business dealings 2. Joe has never spoken to Hunter's business partners 3. We all have known all along that Joe spoke to his son's business partners.. Duh."

Editor-in-chief of The Federalist Mollie Hemingway bashed the Times directly for concealing reporting on Biden's alleged business deals with family members.

"In fact, the New York Times has for years ruthlessly worked to hide this fact from its shockingly uninformed and misinformed readers.’

"Unbelievable," RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan wrote.

When White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked in July if Biden stood by his claim that he never spoke to family about business, she seemingly revised the statement.

"So, I've been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add," Jean-Pierre said.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reacted to Jean-Pierre's statement. "So we’ve gone from: ‘I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings’… To: ‘The president was never in business with his son.’ Big difference. Soon they will be parsing the meaning of ‘in business’."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.