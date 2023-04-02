Before WrestleMania 39 took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WWE’s NXT brand showcased the best of what the pro wrestlers in the developmental promotion had to offer.

Stand & Deliver took place at the Crypto.com Arena with all of the promotions championship belts on the line and Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller trying to settle the score in their feud.

Chase University started the show by defeating Schism in an eight-person tag-team match that nearly saw Duke Hudson turn on his stablemates to join Schism in the middle of the match. However, he double-crossed his opponents and picked up the victory for Chase University.

In the match for the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn took advantage of miscommunication between the team of Fallon Henley and Kiana James and picked up the win for the tag titles.

Here are some of the top moments from Stand & Deliver.

Wes Lee defended his NXT North American Championship in a fatal five-way match and Gallus got help from Joe Coffey to retain the NXT Tag-Team Championship in a triple-threat match. Lee got the best of Dragon Lee, Iija Dragunov and JD McDonagh while Gallus defeated the Creed Brothers and The Family.

Indi Hartwell pushed Tiffany Stratton off the ladder and onto three of their opponents in a pivotal matchup for the NXT Women’s Championship. Hartwell was bruised and battered and had a tough time trying to get up the ladder. Dexter Lumis came out and put Hartwell on his shoulders and carried her up the ladder for her to achieve the championship.

Earlier in the match, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin’s feud would continue. Dolin appeared to be within reach of the championship when Jayne came from out of nowhere and pushed her off the ladder. The tag-team once known as Toxic Attraction is dead and buried but their heat lived on. Jayne cackled as she walked back up the entrance ramp.

In an unsanctioned match, Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller went toe-to-toe getting nearly every weapon involved in the fight. Gargano would suplex Waller onto a smattering of chairs. As Waller taunted Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae got involved as well and hit Waller with a kendo stick multiple times. Gargano would eventually go on to win the match.

Tiffany Stratton pulled out all the stops as she tried to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. In the six-woman ladder match for the title, Stratton was on top of the ladder when Indi Hartwell came over to knock her off the ladder. But as Stratton was falling she decided to leap and flip onto three other opponents below – taking out Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria.

Stratton appeared to writhe in pain as she hit the ground. Hartwell used the moment to her advantage and – with help from Dexter Lumis – to climb the ladder and win the championship.

Carmelo Hayes got help from Trick Williams when his valet hit Bron Breakker with the NXT Championship belt but Breakker managed to battle through. Breakker hit a spear and a Frankensteiner but Hayes wouldn’t go down. Finally, Hayes got incredible air on his Nothing But Net finishing maneuver and pinned Breakker 1-2-3.

Breakker showed some respect to Hayes after the match, passing the baton of NXT to the next superstar and possibly foreshadowing Breakker’s eventual debut on the WWE main roster.