Novak Djokovic’s frustrations were apparent during the last set of his Wimbledon Championships final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

As Djokovic looked to come back to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title, he went down 3-1 to Alcaraz in the final set. The 20-year-old rising tennis superstar hit an incredible winner after bouncing line-to-line to try to keep Djokovic from forcing another deuce.

Alcaraz managed to pick up the point and the game to go up 3-1 in the set. Djokovic’s frustrations let loose as he took his racket and smashed it into the net post.

Alcaraz made Djokovic work the entire match. He lost the first set 6-1 but then put the Serbia native on his heels by winning the next two sets, including a tiebreaker in the second, which snapped Djokovic’s streak of 15 consecutive tiebreaks won at Grand Slams.

Djokovic was going for his eighth win at Wimbledon and the 24th of his career.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title last year at the U.S. Open. He topped Casper Ruud in for sets and officially announced his presence on the men’s circuit. He already took home runs at the Indian Wells Masters and the Madrid Open and made a semifinal appearance at the French Open.

Djokovic had already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year.