...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR WESTERN PENOBSCOT AND SOUTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS
COUNTIES...
At 226 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall of 1.25 to 2.5 inches is expected
in the next 6 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall and embedded
thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Emergency management reported a portion of state route
16 near Sebec closed due to flooding and erosion of the
road due to flooding.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Greenville,
Guilford, Brownville Junction, Ripogenus, Mount Katahdin, Corinth,
Milo, Kenduskeag, Monson, Ebeemee, White Cap Mountain, Lake View
Plantation, Orneville, Elliottsville, Frenchtown and East Corinth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.25-2.5 INCHES IN 6 HOURS
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far
Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and
Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central
Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and
Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock
and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington
and Southeast Aroostook. In Far Northern Maine, Northeast
Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine,
Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine,
Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley
Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of torrential rainfall are expected.
Saturated soils from recent rainfall will support rapid
runoff and lead to flash flooding. Considerable impacts are
possible where storms and bands of heavy rain move over the
same area.
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&