Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the US Open on Sunday night. Along with his fourth victory in Flushing Meadows, he also picked up another accolade during the match.

One Djokovic play was named the "Moderna Shot of the Day." The shot was Djokovic’s return to Medvedev, who sent his own ball into the net. The mishap clinched the win for the Serbian tennis year – the 24th Grand Slam title of his career.

However, the irony of Djokovic’s play was not lost on social media users who watched the US Open. This was Djokovic’s first US Open tournament appearance since the U.S. lifted the coronavirus vaccine regulations. Djokovic could not play in last year’s tournament because he never received the shot.

Moderna was a sponsor at the US Open this year. Aaron Rodgers also took a shot at the company when he attended one of the matches.

Last month, in a precursor to the US Open, Djokovic said he had "no regrets" about not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Throughout my life I’ve really developed this kind of mindset that I don’t look back with regret on things," he said. "Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regrets. I’m glad to be back. I’ve had plenty of success on American soil."

In his return to the U.S., he was greeted with crowds even at practice.

Djokovic now has four US Open titles to his credit. This year, he won three of the four Grand Slam titles. He was thwarted at Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz.