As New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans on Friday to bus over 300 willing migrants to the state's local suburbs, leaders in Rockland County said hotels are "not equipped" to handle the sudden influx of migrants.

As Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday, the town of Orangetown in the county is pushing back on Adams's plan to transport single, adult male migrants to NYC's suburbs, issuing a 30-day state of emergency that prohibits other municipalities from sending migrants to the county.

NEW YORK POL DEPLOYS POLICE TO BLOCK MIGRANT BUSES, THREATENS TO GRAB NYC MAYOR ‘BY THE THROAT’

"The Town of Orangetown and Rockland County are small localities that are not equipped to handle this sudden increase in the need for services," Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "I agree that this calls for a Federal, not a local solution."

"The people that NYC is sending to Orangetown have been failed first by the Federal government, which has not adequately addressed immigration issues, and now by the City of New York, which had let people know that they would take them in as a sanctuary city," she added. "To send these people to a location that is not equipped to meet their needs, is a betrayal of that often-expressed desire by NYC to be a sanctuary for them."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SLAMS ‘IRRESPONSIBILITY’ OF WHITE HOUSE ON IMMIGRATION

On Sunday, Orangetown's building inspector issued a Notice of Violation to a local hotel, The Armoni Inn and Suites, that appeared to be preparing "to turn the hotel essentially into a NYC-run shelter," according to Kenny's Facebook post.

"The intended use of the hotel by individuals for up to four months of extended, non-transient housing, including having non-hotel staff located on site, and with the provisions for a medical service provider specifically for these non-transient tenants, is not consistent with the definition of a 'Hotel' as set forth in the Town Code," the violation stated. "Such proposed change in use and type of occupancy constitutes a violation of the Certificate of Occupancy authorizing the use of the property as a 'Hotel.'"

TIM SCOTT PROPOSES REINSTATING TITLE 42 BORDER RESTRICTIONS DUE TO SURGE IN FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATHS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been bussing migrants to New York City since August of last year in an effort to relieve the state's "overrun and overwhelmed border towns," citing the city as "one of the few cities in America with right to housing laws" that "is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person."

"Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," Abbott said in August. "In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city."