Every single Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee voted to keep hidden from the public whistleblower testimony that the Department of Justice blocked the investigation into Hunter Biden. Every single one.

Is there not one Democrat legislator concerned about the wrongdoing of the FBI or the Department of Justice, or maybe curious about the source of Hunter Biden’s millions? Won’t any Democrat who has sworn to uphold our Constitution feel obligated to support the investigations into alleged corruption by Hunter Biden and more importantly, the president? Are there no honest Democrats?

Where is the left’s Tulsi Gabbard or Jeff Van Drew? Gabbard, former Democrat representative from Hawaii, broke with her party in their first effort to impeach Donald Trump, voting "present." Van Drew also defied his party, voting "no" on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, subsequently switching parties and becoming a Republican. Standing in the way of Democrats’ rush to judgment on Donald Trump cannot have been easy; it was costly to both representatives – and a few others -- to vote their conscience.

So far, Biden’s colleagues on the Hill have glommed together like silly putty in their defense of Joe and his son Hunter. Can the solidarity hold up? It’s hard to imagine.

After all, the walls are closing in on Joe Biden. Republicans in the House are doggedly and carefully pursuing leads, beginning with 150 suspicious activity reports, that reveal more each week about Biden, Inc. The House Oversight Committee, led by James Comer, has obtained bank records that show millions – possibly tens of millions – of dollars flowing not only to Hunter Biden himself but also to many members of the Biden family from countries like China and Ukraine through obscure LLCs. Someone needs to ask Joe Biden why these complicated financial transactions were necessary. If everything is above board, why funnel funds through hard-to-trace intermediaries?

House investigators have reviewed a form 1023, dated June 30, 2020, in which a "highly credible" confidential FBI source attested to multiple conversations he held over several years with a high-ranking executive of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that paid Hunter handsomely to sit on its board. The form contains allegations that Joe and Hunter Biden were each paid $5 million by Burisma in return for political help.

The Burisma executive indicated to the confidential source that the bribes were paid "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators would not be able to "unravel this for at least 10 years," as reported by Fox News. Republicans also claim that the executive made 17 tapes of conversations between himself and Joe and Hunter Biden, that confirm the bribery plot.

This is not just smoke any longer; this is a raging inferno.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied ever talking to Hunter about his business dealings but eyewitness testimony and photos of the president meeting and dining with known associates of his son undermine such denials. Just recently, an IRS whistleblower delivered a WhatsApp message dated July 30, 2017, from Hunter Biden to a Chinese associate, in which the president’s son angrily demands money and claims to be sitting next to his father. Republicans can apparently place Joe and Hunter in the same house the day that text was sent.

They also can document that $5 million was indeed sent in the days following that demand.

The White House appears to have changed its tune; a spokesman claimed just recently that Joe Biden "was not in business with his son" Hunter. So…maybe they talked about it after all, but Joe was just a friendly listener.

Asked by a reporter about reports that he participated in Hunter’s shady dealings, and in particular about allegedly taking a $10 million bribe, Joe Biden shot back with snark, "Where’s the money?" The last time a politician challenged his critics to catch him out was Colorado Senator Gary Hart, who was at the time a leading candidate seeking the Democratic nomination in 1987. Hart was rumored to be having an affair, which he denied. He sealed his own defeat by mockingly telling the press to put "a tail on me"; they did, and the rest is history.

The scandal rising up around Joe Biden doesn’t threaten the future of a charismatic party leader who has a bright future; it is swirling around a president who is deeply unpopular. A recent NBC poll shows 74% of the country thinks we are on the wrong track – one of the worst readings ever. That should alarm Democrats, especially since the jobs market remains strong. If, as a majority of economists expect, we head into a recession between now and Election Day 2024, Biden’s standing will only get worse.

In recent weeks, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been raising his profile, apparently running a shadow campaign…just in case. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has also launched a PAC, supposedly to support Democrats up and down the ballot, and including the president, but maybe also to prepare for a campaign if Joe Biden were to retire from the race.

A recent Harvard/Harris poll indicates it might be a good time for a Democrat to break ranks and support the investigation into possible Biden family corruption. The survey shows two-thirds of the country does not believe that Joe has never discussed Hunter’s business dealings. A stunning 57% of respondents in that poll thinks Joe Biden took a bribe when he was vice president and 55% do not believe the FBI is rigorously investigating allegations of Biden corruption.

In addition, just recently, the Washington press corps appeared to have awakened to the gravity of the charges being leveled against Hunter Biden and – much more importantly- his father. If the liberal media turns on Biden, it is game, set match, and Democrats who have resolutely stood by the failing president will pay a price.

