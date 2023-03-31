Police made the largest-ever cocaine seizure in Norway when they discovered 1,760 pounds of the drug in boxes of fruit in Oslo, officials said.

Norwegian news agency NTB said late Thursday that the drugs were found this week following a tipoff from German police who seized 2,645 pounds in Potsdam on Tuesday.

Police didn't disclose the exact date that the cocaine was found in Oslo, or where the fruit originated from. No one has been arrested in Norway.

Police spokeswoman Grete Lien Metlid was quoted by NTB as saying that it was the largest seizure ever in Norway. She said that it was too early to say whether the cocaine was intended for the Norwegian market, or if Norway was being used as a transit point.

"We cannot rule out that there are larger networks with connections to Norway," Lien Metlid told NTB.

The fruit boxes had arrived at a warehouse facility of Bama, a large Norwegian fruit and vegetable wholesaler, company spokesman Pia Gulbrandsen said in a statement.

The previous largest seizures of cocaine in Norway was in 2013 when 337 pounds, were seized, and in 2013 when 319 pounds of cocaine were hidden in banana boxes, the news agency said.