There’s having a day on the baseball diamond, and then there’s what Northern Kentucky University’s Liam McFadden-Ackman did on Sunday afternoon. He accomplished a feat that only Fernando Tatis can say he did in Major League Baseball history, let alone college baseball.

The NKU Norse were facing off against Western Michigan, and things got ugly real early for the Broncos. After scoring once in the first, Western Michigan took an early lead to the bottom of the frame, but wouldn’t hold onto it for long.

Northern Kentucky unleashed 14 runs in that first inning, and McFadden-Ackman is a key reason why that occurred.

He hit two grand slams in the same inning. Now, read that again.

With the bases loaded, McFadden-Ackman, the Norse’s four-hole hitter, roped a ball to left field that had home run written all over it off the bat. Four runs came across to score and NKU was in control after giving up that one run to WMU.

But the Norse weren’t done. They capitalized on every opportunity they had putting up five more runs until the lineup came back around to McFadden-Ackman with the bases juiced again.

He connected well on another ball, and while this one hung in the air longer than the first, it eventually cleared the fence for another grand slam.

Video shows McFadden-Ackman rightfully celebrating as he turned third base and headed for home plate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment in the sport, and it came in the first inning.

McFadden-Ackman would get a hit in three more at-bats, finishing his day 5-for-6 with four runs scored and 10 RBIs, including a single that drove in two runs in the sixth inning.

If there was a mercy rule, Western Michigan would’ve liked it as the game ended 27-4 after nine innings. The Norse had 19 hits to the Broncos’ 10.

Tatis remains the only big leaguer to hit two grand slams in a single inning, dating back to April 23, 1999, when he faced the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

McFadden-Ackman is having a great start to his 2023 season with the Norse, hitting .348 with four homers, 15 RBIs, one double and one triple in seven games thus far.