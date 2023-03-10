North Korea launched a mock attack on South Korea on Friday, with dictator Kim Jong Un overseeing the spectacle.

The North Korean military conducted a live-fire artillery drill, launching a series of missiles, the latest move in a back-and-forth display with the United States and South Korea.

NORTH KOREA FIRES SHORT-RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE, SOUTH KOREA SAYS

Kim Jong Un, photographed surrounded by military leaders, watched the drill from an undisclosed location. His young daughter, Kim Ju-Ae, was also present for the launch.

Images of the event were captured and distributed by the state-run Korean Central News Agency

The dictator reportedly instructed his troops to prepare in response to "frantic war preparation moves" from the nation's enemies.

NORTH KOREA THREATENS ACTION AFTER US FLIES NUCLEAR-CAPABLE B-52 BOMBER OVER KOREAN PENINSULA

Earlier this week, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, threatened "quick, overwhelming action" in response to a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea.

During the exercise, an American B-52 capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew alongside a group of South Korean warplanes,

In response to the joint exercise, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea near South Korea's western coast on Thursday, according to South Korea military officials.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapon was fired at around 6:20 p.m. from an area around the western coastal city of Nampo. It did not immediately release an assessment of how far the missile flew.

