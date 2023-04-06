North Korea state media is warning Thursday that recent U.S.-South Korea military drills are pushing the security situation in the region to "the brink of a nuclear war."

The fiery remarks come a day after the U.S. military flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Korean Peninsula during joint exercises with South Korea. Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz also has participated in naval anti-submarine drills this week alongside U.S., South Korean and Japanese destroyers.

"The U.S. kicked off different largest-ever joint military drills against the DPRK simultaneously despite the latter's repeated grave warnings, pushing the security situation of the Korean peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war," read an article published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.

"The U.S.-led allied forces were busy with an anti-submarine warfare drill and a search and rescue drill in the waters around the Korean peninsula to stoke an atmosphere of confrontation with the DPRK," continued the article, attributed to Choe Ju Hyon, who North Korea claims is an "international security analyst."

"The hostile forces unhesitatingly make threatening remarks against the DPRK, saying that the drill, which was hosted to improve the allied capabilities for coping with the underwater threat from North Korea, promoted the tightening of the allied deterrence and security cooperation," it added.

"Now the international community unanimously hopes that the dark clouds of a nuclear war hanging over the Korean peninsula will be removed as early as possible and peace and stability brought to the fore," the article also said.

The article concluded by saying that "As unanimously recognized by the international community, the U.S. and its vassal forces' frantic joint military drills have turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment, and the vicinity of the Korean peninsula into a firing range exclusive to the U.S. imperialist aggressors and a world-class exhibition of strategic weapons."

It warned that in response, North Korea’s "war deterrence will continue to show its responsibility for and confidence in its crucial mission through offensive action," without elaborating.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his country to be ready to launch a nuclear attack to deter war. His comments came after a flurry of missile launches, which saw North Korea testing its capabilities.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.