North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday morning, according to reports.

Reuters reported that South Korea’s military confirmed the missile launch, as did Japan’s Coast Guard, which said the projectile had fallen from the sky.

Flight range and other details were not immediately available.

Monday’s incident comes just days after a round of missiles were fired from the South Hamgyong province, last Wednesday.

North Korea also fired a round of missiles from its shores on Monday, prompting the U.S. Department of State to comment on the need for greater intervention from other member of states of the United Nations.

"The United States condemned the DPRK's March 19 ballistic missile launch, which came just three days after the DPRK's most recent ICBM launch," State Department principal deputy spokesman Vendant Patel said last week. "This launch is in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions, and it's the latest in a series of launchers that pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors."

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s dictator, oversaw last week’s test and said the exercises improved the military’s war capability. It also highlighted the need to ensure the country is ready for any "immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack" against the U.S. and South Korea.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, warning against US-South Korean military drills taking place in the region.

Timothy H.J. Nerozzi of Fox News and Reuters contributed to this report.