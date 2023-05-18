A North Carolina pastor is sounding the alarm on a sexually explicit book available to children after he was interrupted during a heated school board meeting while trying to read a passage from the text.

Rev. John Amanchukwu slammed officials sitting on the Asheville City School Board of Education Monday for making the controversial book depicting various sexual acts available in school libraries.

"If you don't want to hear it in a school board meeting, why should children be able to check it out of the school system?" he said after officials cut him off when reading from the book. "We have perverts that are perverting our kids, and you all sit back, smug in your chairs and celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion, but you want me to read it, so you can hear it."

PARENTS PUSH TO RECALL OREGON SCHOOL BOARD AFTER REPORTS OF 'DISGUSTING' SEXUAL GAMES, EXPLICIT BOOK

Amanchukwu called "It's Perfectly Normal," a book described as a sexual health guide for families, "hardcore porn" that "glorifies masturbation while speaking against religion" during "Fox & Friends First."

"This book is used as a tool to create what I call mental rape in the hearts and the minds of children," Amanchukwu told co-host Todd Piro Thursday. "We are robbing kids of their innocence in America as we allow diversity, inclusion and equity to dominate our schools. And so many of our librarians are bringing this kind of material into the public school system because they believe that children need to see themselves on the shelf.

"I don't believe that this is perfectly normal. I believe that this is perfectly perverted and it needs to stop," he continued.

Amanchukwu argued the broader issue with the book in question involves educators' need to play into the "issue of acceptance" so "everyone's welcome" and "everyone's invited."

Regardless, he reiterated the notion that controversial sexual-related topics should be off limits in the classroom, and only be addressed at home between a parent and child.

PARENTS OUTRAGED AFTER OREGON TEACHER ASKS STUDENTS TO WRITE ‘SEXUAL FANTASY’ SHORT STORY

"I'm against these things because parents should talk about these things at home," Amanchukwu said. "If a parent wants to talk about masturbation and be explicit with their children and show them pornographic images, I don't advise it. I don't think it's something that they should do, but that should be something that takes place at home. But when we rob our kids of their innocence, we're leading in a sense… down a slippery slope."

The Asheville City school board responded to Fox News' request for comment saying, "Parents have a right under federal law to inspect all instructional and supplementary materials as part of any applicable federally funded programs."

The book is also accessible in school libraries in Maine and New York.

The Bonny Eagle School Board of Education in Maine had no comment.

"The book in question is an optional supplementary resource for parents that has never been used in the classroom," Faculty Chair of the Waldorf School of Garden City, Kelly O'Halogan, said in response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are in a bad place in America. America is spiraling downward, and it's time to storm the cockpit as we talk about gender theory and queer theory, and we turn the schools woke," Amanchukwu said. "Our children are underperforming. Our students are in reading on grade level. They're not doing math on grade level. Our achievement rates are down."

"It's time to get back to education and not indoctrination," he continued.

Amanchukwu warned parents across the country they must be on high alert for far-left gender ideology in their kids' classrooms.

"Parents, you can't let your guard down for one second," Amanchukwu warned. "There are sexually evil and corrupt and deviant, perverted people who believe that this is OK, and so this is how it works. They bring the pornography into the school system. They bring in these gender theory and quit the books, and the parents don't know it's there."

"It remains there, and then when parents are told that is there and the parents have to go through 10-step processes to get the books removed," he continued. "This is sinister. It's criminal. It's child abuse."