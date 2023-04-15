A North Carolina murder suspect who was mistakenly released from custody this week due to an incorrect court order saying his charges had been dismissed turned himself back into authorities on Saturday.

Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, was arrested late last year in the shooting death of Arthur Mikulski, 42, on Nov. 26.

He was charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to FOX Carolina.

Davis is being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department put out an alert on Friday, a day after he was released, calling Davis "dangerous."

On Saturday the sheriff’s office said he was once again being held without bond and was expected to be back in court on Monday.

"I am grateful that it appears that no one was harmed as a result of this mishap, though I am sure it was an emotional rollercoaster for the families involved. Our criminal justice system will never be flawless but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement.