A North Carolina man is charged with abusive sexual contact on an aircraft after he allegedly groped a minor onboard a Delta Airlines flight Wednesday from Atlanta to Seattle, according to federal officials.

Jack Allen Roberson, 69, of Andrews, North Carolina, allegedly "slipped his hand onto the victim’s thigh and ran in up under her skirt and towards her genitals" while he "appeared to be sleeping," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

The 15-year-old alleged victim was traveling with her guardian and her guardian's 12-year-old daughter at the time.

Roberson was initially sitting in the wrong seat when the victim's guardian asked him to move. He then took the window seat, the alleged victim took the middle seat and the 12-year-old girl took the aisle seat.

Shortly after taking off, the alleged victim said, Roberson dropped his headphones. When she picked them up for him, Roberson allegedly told her, "Thank you, I don't know what I would do without you," according to a federal complaint.

Roberson had two drinks before he appeared to fall asleep. At first, he allegedly put his pinky on the victim's thigh, which she assumed was accidental because he appeared to be asleep. Eventually, he allegedly "moved his hands up her thigh and under her skirt," the complaint states.

The victim reported the unwanted touching to her guardian, who asked a flight attendant for help.

The flight attendant moved Roberson to a different seat, and law enforcement met up with the plane at the Seattle airport upon its arrival. Authorities transported Roberson to the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac Wednesday.

Roberson could face up to two years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if found guilty.

The FBI is investigating.