The fight against wokeness on college campuses is heating up – and University of North Carolina has joined the opposition and decidedly banned Diversity, Equity and Inclusion statements from hiring and admissions practices.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA MOVES TO BAN ‘DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION’ STATEMENTS IN ANTI-WOKE BACKLASH

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," North Carolina's Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said that despite checking all the Lefts' political "boxes," only a "scant" of schools have invited him to speak on campus – arguing that this is woke educational institutions' latest attempt to combat America's push towards race neutrality.

"I'm the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and I check all the boxes on the Left. I was poor, black, I overcame all those things. Only a scant few of these universities have invited me onto their campuses, even to tour the campus," Robinson said to co-host Will Cain.

UNC-CHAPEL HILL DELETES FELLOWSHIP CRITERIA EXCLUDING WHITE PEOPLE AFTER CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINT

"Very few of them promote the fact that I was able to overcome all those odds and become the first Black lieutenant governor," he said. "So I don't believe that they live up to their own standards, quite frankly."

"Do you think this move by UNC will be something that can actually push the system back towards race neutrality?" Cain asked. "Or will they simply find new ways?

Robinson replied "absolutely."

NORTH CAROLINA GOV. ROY COOPER ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO HOW UNC GOVERNING BOARD IS CHOSEN

"I believe that's exactly what it's trying to combat. But what this really boils down to is maturity. If these folks in these positions are mature and if they're really committed to the idea of diversity and inclusion, that they would include everybody. That includes voices that counter their own narrative to counter, quite frankly, their own beliefs. But they don't," he said Sunday.

Robinson continued, urging Americans to realize that woke educational institutions are strategically suppressing conservative voices.

'WOKE' CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY SLAMMED FOR 'DEHUMANIZED' INITIATIVE ENCOURAGING STUDENTS TO TELL ON PROFESSORS

"Conservative voices, those folks who don't go along with the status quo, who push back against the agenda of the status quo in any way. By and large, those people I've heard, have been pushed aside. Their voices are not met with a friendly response, and in some cases pushed out completely," he said.

Cain concluded by asking the lieutenant governor if his former colleges, the University of North Carolina A&T and University of North Carolina Greensboro, had invited him back to speak.

Robinson revealed that neither of his former universities extended him an invitation, ruling it as a "sign of the times."