A freight train plowed into a semi-truck stuck on a rail crossing Thursday and can be seen in a dramatic video captured by a North Carolina man.

The big rig had been stuck on the railroad crossing on the Main Street in Wingate North Carolina as the train approached at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

In a video recorded by Malik Jordan, the train can be heard blaring its horn before striking the truck.

"Yo, yo, yo!" Jordan is heard yelling in the video as the truck's exterior is blasted to shreds by the fast moving train.

Despite the climatic crash, no injuries were reported, the Union County Sheriff's Office said. The department added that the semi-truck driver was able to exit the truck prior to the collision.

Police said that while the truck was destroyed in the crash, it was not carrying any hazardous materials at the time of the collision.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clean up the mess and make sure the tracks were in good condition.

In the comment section of the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, residents complained that this wasn't the first time semi-trucks have gotten stuck on the railroad tracks. Earlier this year, in January, two semi trucks got stuck and hit at the same crossing within a week.

Now, residents are calling for state and local government to provide clear road signs and fix the train tracks. People are also calling for out-of-state semi-truck drivers to "stop being lazy" and follow signs to avoid the train tracks.

"Why isn’t the state fixing these crossings?" one resident said in a Facebook post. "There must be at least one place in town where tractor trailers can cross the tracks."

"Semis need to go around, nothing is wrong with the rail-road tracks," another said. "The driver is being lazy and not going around. Yes, I know time is money, but so is a crash."

"When are they going to fix that spot? The tracks need to be leveled down somehow," another said.