A former teacher's federal lawsuit field against Missouri's Fort Osage School District alleges they were punished and denied a job opportunity for using gender-neutral pronouns in the classroom.

Olivia Grace Jackson, who uses she/her/they/them pronouns, filed the suit on March 21, alleging the district retaliated against them for their pronoun preference by removing them from teaching assignments and ultimately rescinding a full-time employment opportunity because of their preferences.

Jackson also alleges their mentor discriminated against them for the preference and the district disapproved of their move to honor requests of non-binary students by similarly using their preferred pronouns in the classroom.

CARTOON NETWORK CELEBRATES TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY BY TEACHING KIDS TO USE PRONOUNS: ‘SHOWS RESPECT’

"After being approached by several students who also identified as non-binary, Mx. Jackson honored those requests and utilized gender neutral pronouns for these students, as instructed by their college curriculum," the lawsuit reads.

"In response to these acts, the District: (a) removed Mx. Jackson from all student teaching and conducting assignments (including their ‘capstone’ assignment conducting the Fort Osage choir); (b) rejected Mx. Jackson’s employment at an elementary school within the District; and (c) canceled their previously scheduled substitute teaching assignment," the docket continued.

KANSAS SCHOOL DISTRICT: GENDER IDENTITY CAN BE KEPT FROM PARENTS, AVOIDING PREFERRED PRONOUNS CAN CAUSE DEATH

Jackson, a vocal music education student at the University of Missouri–Columbia, formerly taught at two of the district's schools – an elementary school and a high school – as a requirement for graduation, according to multiple outlets.

Jackson's lawsuit specifically alleges the district violated their Title VII, Title IX, First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights, writing in part that they "suffered a loss of employment opportunities, a loss of income, and severe emotional distress" as a result of the alleged discriminatory practices.

FLORIDA BILL WOULD RESTRICT GENDER PRONOUNS IN SCHOOLS, DEFINE BIOLOGICAL SEX AS AN ‘IMMUTABLE’ TRAIT

Jackson seeks "declaratory relief, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs" from the defendant.

Fox News Digital received the following response from the district's director of public relations.

"The Complaint in this matter contains numerous inaccuracies and mistruths—both as to individuals mentioned and as to the Fort Osage R-1 School District. We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit and address the substance of those inaccuracies and mistruths in our pleadings. The District is an equal opportunity employer and makes decisions about the hiring of teachers based on their ability to serve our students, regardless of their gender or gender identity."