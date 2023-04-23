At some point in your spring-cleaning process, you’ll likely want to deep clean specific areas of the house, and you’ll need the proper cleaning supplies to do so.

Scrubbing down all your appliances, counters and furniture is an important step in spring-cleaning.

Sometimes it's tiresome choosing which cleaning products are safest and most efficient for each room in your home.

There are many brands and chemicals to choose from, and it seems there are always new ones making their way onto shelves. Some contain toxic chemicals you don’t want lingering in your home.

A good starting point is to choose eco-friendly, safe products or to make cleaners from ingredients you have in your home.

Did you know that you can make your own all-purpose cleaner and disinfectant with just a few household ingredients?

For a DIY all-purpose cleaner, mix ½ cup of vinegar with ¼ cup of baking soda into ½ gallon of water.

For the disinfectant, you’ll need to combine two teaspoons of borax, four tablespoons of vinegar and three cups of hot water.

You can also combine one part hydrogen peroxide with two parts water into a spray bottle for moldy areas, according to Fox News Digital. Leave it on for just one hour and rinse the spot. This is great for mold found in your bathroom.

For hard to remove carpet stains, try combining equal parts of white vinegar and water into a spray bottle, according to Fox News Digital.

Then, spray the mixture onto your stain and let it sit for a few minutes. Take a sponge with warm soapy water and scrub out the stain.

You can also make your own furniture polish with a few drops of lemon oil and ½ cup of warm water, according to Fox News Digital.

While numerous brands preach eco-friendly, sometimes they're not truly green products.

When looking for non-toxic cleaning brands, look out for how transparent they are about their ingredients. Typically, green brands will be upfront about their ingredients.

Also look for products that contain plant-based ingredients, making sure they avoid animal testing and animal ingredients and are cruelty-free.

Brand Basics is a true green brand that sells plant and mineral-based products. It has a concentrate that can be mixed with water to be used for cleaning.

Another commonly known green brand is Seventh Generation. This company was founded in 1988 in Burlington, Vermont.

It sells a variety of cleaning products, including laundry detergent, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, disinfecting wipes, glass cleaner and more.

Better Life, a company started in 2008 by Tim Barklage and Kevin Tibbs, sells products that are cruelty-free and never tested on animals, according to its site.

It offers plant and mineral-based products that are naturally scented and also contain biodegradable ingredients.

The Austin-based company Puracy had a goal "to make effective, plant-based cleaning and personal care products that were gentle enough to use around their newborn daughters," according to the company’s website.

It offers a list of cleaning products, soap and pet products.

Other popular eco-friendly brands include Mrs. Meyer’s, Method and Blueland.