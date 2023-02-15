Singer Sam Smith confused Twitter users Tuesday for proclaiming he would like to be a "fisherthem," instead of a "fisherman."

"I love fishing! Yes, I do! Yeah I'd love to be a fisherthem!" Smith said in an interview with the BBC.

"What? Like a fly fisherman?" the interviewer asked.

"I'd be any type of fisherthem," he responded. "I think I would like to - one day I'd just like to end my days fishing, like sitting on a bank."

The interview quickly prompted reaction across social media with many users calling out Smith, who identifies as non-binary and used "they/them" pronouns.

"Sam Smith says he loves fishing and identifies as a FisherTHEM not a Fishermen but a Fisherthem," influencer and detransitoner Oli London tweeted.

"What fresh linguistic hell is this?" media personality David Vance tweeted.

"Sam Smith needs to shut up," tweeted Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation.

"The saddest thing about this is the fact that nobody pulled Sam Smith up on "Fisherthem"....even though he was smiling wryly! THAT was the interesting bit! Fear of offence has stifled curiosity and caused mass conversational constipation. #SamSmith #fisherthem" British television and radio presenter Bev Turner tweeted.

"Talk about butchery of the English language," tweeted GB News journalist Nana Akua.

Sam Smith set off a Twitter fury last month after they released a music video featuring hyper-sexualized scenes, including the singer dressed in a glittery corset, underwear, nipple pasties and a tiara while backup dancers wearing pants with the back cut out in the shape of a heart circled them.

Smith was later slammed for their "evil" Satan-themed performance at the Grammy Awards, where they performed a duet with transgender artist Kim Petras for their song, "Unholy." For the appearance, Smith wore Devil horns, while Petras gyrated in a cage against the backdrop of flames and dancers dressed as demons crawled around the stage.

This week, Smith was mocked for their black latex inflatable jumpsuit outfit that they wore to the Brit Awards. The shiny jumpsuit had high rounded shoulders with inflated balloon-like sleeves and legs that pointed outward.