It’s not yet midnight for the Princeton Tigers.

The No. 15 seed moved on to the Sweet 16 after taking down No. 7 Missouri in the second round Saturday, 78-63.

Princeton dominated the first half, building a 14-point lead. But Missouri got back-to-back buckets to cut it to a seven-point deficit. But the 15th-seeded Tigers got off to a hot start in the second half, and they never looked back, leading by as many as 21 points.

Ryan Langborg led the way with 22 points, while Blake Peters netted 17 for Princeton.

Caden Pierce added 16 rebounds.

They are now the fourth 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, joining last year’s St. Peter’s Peacocks (also from New Jersey), Oral Roberts from 2021 and 2013’s Florida Gulf Coast squad.

"This is awesome for our school. Sweet 16 means a lot to our crew here. This is really special," Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson said on the broadcast after the win.

"These guys come here to win. It’s the best school in the country. … We’re so thrilled to be here but not surprised."

Princeton now awaits the winner of No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Creighton. A win will make the Tigers the second 15 seed to make the Elite 8, joining last year's Peacocks.