A New Jersey water park will remain closed as state officials investigate how a decorative helicopter suspended from the ceiling fell into a pool and injured four people on Sunday, according to local reports.

The DreamWorks Water Park, a venue that is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, was ordered to remain closed by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs as the agency reviews the incident, NJ.com reported.

American Dream, in an update on Twitter, pushed back the water park’s reopening to Friday at the earliest. It initially said the water park would be closed from Monday through Wednesday.

The decorative helicopter fell just after 3 p.m., New Jersey State Police previously said.

One patron was hospitalized while three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The ages of the victims were not immediately released.

All guests were evacuated from the venue, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police said no additional details were immediately available.

A mall spokesperson said in a statement obtained by FOX5 New York that the "safety of our guests is our highest priority" and that a "thorough investigation" into the incident will take place to ensure the park meets all safety requirements.

American Dream asked guests who purchased tickets in advance to check their email for more information.

The American Dream mall is located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.