When it comes to education in New Jersey, it looks like "female and male" are out and gender-neutral terms are in. The New Jersey State Board of Education [NJSBE] adopted an equity policy that reportedly makes the changes.

"The readoption vote passed six to five, with board members agreeing Wednesday to several language changes, including using more gender-neutral terms, such as changing 'minority, female and male' to ‘all students,’ the New Jersey Spotlight News reported. According to the outlet, the NJSBE voted to approve an equity code, which is mandatory every seven years.

It went on to say, "Many parents’ rights advocates packed into the meeting to express their discontent with the changes, urging board members to vote no on the readoption and threatening lawsuits after a majority ruled in favor."

Gov. Phil Murphy’s office released a statement to the NSJN saying that the equity code has been "protecting students based on sexual orientation and gender identity since it was adopted in 2003."

It added that if the vote to adopt the changes failed, the current code would have expired on Aug. 29.

The NJ Managing For [Equality and] Equity in Education policy [NJAC 6A:7] sets out to ensure any student regardless of race, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity or are provided equal "access to educational activities and programs [and services] by district boards of education."

According to the policy, equity is defined as "all [groups of] students have the opportunity to master the goals of the curriculum [to approximately the same degree] in an educational environment that is fair, just, and impartial to all individuals."

Furthermore, the NJSBE defines gender identity or expression as "having or being perceived as having a gender-related identity or expression whether or not stereotypically associated with a person’s assigned sex at birth."

According to notes from public comment period section for the proposed amendment to the policy, which includes comments from a March 1st board meeting, a parent raised concern about the deletion of "gender" having a "devastating" effect on the education of New Jersey’s children.

The commenter argued further that the deletion of "gender" removes girls and young women as a protected class and threatens the rights of biological girls, especially pertaining to educational opportunities.

According to the response, the Board "disagreed" saying that the deletion of "gender" at NJAC does not remove or erase girls as a protected class.

The response reads, "The proposed amendments at NJAC are designed to eliminate gendered nouns and pronouns; utilize more inclusive language reflective of the protected categories or classes as defined pursuant to the NJLAD, streamline and clarify rules, procedures, and operations throughout the chapter, update terminology to align to provisions throughout Title 6A of the New Jersey Administrative Code, Title 18A of the New Jersey Statutes, and practices regarding equity in education, while removing redundant language or sections with the chapter which are covered under other provisions and laws."

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Jersey State Board of Education for comment, but did not hear back.

